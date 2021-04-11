coronavirus

Miami-Dade County Is Lifting Its Covid Curfew on Monday

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is still recommending mask wearing, social distancing, etc.

Miami-Dade County's curfew — which was put in place last year as the coronavirus pandemic intensified in South Florida — will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava made the announcement last week as the county's positivity rate has been steadily trending downward and as vaccine availability has increased.

"After a year of great challenge, this is an important step in our fight toward economic recovery," Levine Cava tweeted Sunday. "However, I urge our residents to remember that we all still have a responsibility to do our part to stop the spread."

Miami-Dade County reached 460,653 cases on Sunday, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

As of Sunday, 577,652 people in Miami-Dade have received either one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shot, according to the state's daily vaccine summary report. 942,926 have received at least one dose.

