Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Firefighters Hit by Falling Cast Iron Tub While Battling House Fire

By NBC 6

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Three Miami-Dade firefighters who were battling a blaze at a home Monday morning were struck by a cast iron tub that fell through a ceiling, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they had responded to the house fire in the area of Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest 5th Court shortly before 3 a.m.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The firefighters found the house fully engulfed in flames and went to work extinguishing the fire.

During the firefight, the cast iron tub fell through the second floor, hitting the firefighters.

Local

covid variant Nov 26

EXPLAINER: What We Know and Don't Know on New COVID Variant

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 to Know: Barrage of Gunfire Shatters Miami Beach Storefront, Stowaway in Landing Gear of Plane Lands in Miami

All three firefighters were able to get out of the house and weren't injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami-Dade Fire Rescue
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us