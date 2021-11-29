Miami-Dade Firefighters Hit by Falling Cast Iron Tub While Battling House Fire

Three Miami-Dade firefighters who were battling a blaze at a home Monday morning were struck by a cast iron tub that fell through a ceiling, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they had responded to the house fire in the area of Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest 5th Court shortly before 3 a.m.

The firefighters found the house fully engulfed in flames and went to work extinguishing the fire.

During the firefight, the cast iron tub fell through the second floor, hitting the firefighters.

All three firefighters were able to get out of the house and weren't injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.