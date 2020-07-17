Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Funds 400 More Hotel Rooms for Coronavirus Patients Who Need to Isolate

By Daniela Flamini

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami-Dade County is partnering with the state of Florida to set aside 400 hotel rooms for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and must isolate themselves to protect at-risk family members.

The move is an expansion on a program that is already in place. When a patient is released from a hospital and allowed to go home, Florida's Department of Health can recommend that they isolate for a number of days, and their hotel stay will be paid for.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Miami Mayor Carlos Suarez said the move was made out of concern over "the recent spike in COVID-19 infections among 18-to-34-year-olds (that) has put multigenerational households, common in Miami-Dade County, at particular risk of having an older member end up in the hospital," according to a press release.

Local

Miami Fire Rescue 34 mins ago

Attic Fire Forces Evacuation at Little Havana Medical Center

coronavirus 46 mins ago

‘Self-Swab' Testing for COVID-19 Now Available at Two South Florida Sites

Gimenez also thanked Gov. Ron DeSantis and Jared Moskowitz, Florida Emergency Management director, for their collaboration.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyCarlos Gimenezcoronavirus floridaFrancis Suarez
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us