Miami-Dade Leaders Seek an End to Gun Violence After Deadly Weekend Shootings

After a weekend that saw several people killed and dozens injured during separate mass shootings across the area, Miami-Dade leaders will hold a news conference Monday to address the issue and seek answers.

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, along with MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez and Chief Public Safety Officer JD Patterson are scheduled to speak at the event, just over the 24 hours after the latest mass shooting in the county.

Two people were killed and more than 20 people were injured in what police called a "targeted and cowardly act" early Sunday morning outside a Northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall.

Team coverage of the latest details by NBC 6's Tony Pipitone, Johnny Archer and Marcine Joseph.

The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. at a release party for a local rap artist at El Mula banquet hall, located at 7630 Northwest 186th Street.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said two people died, three are in extremely critical condition, and 17 others were shot and transported to six or seven area hospitals between Dade and Broward counties. Many initially drove themselves to the hospital.

Angelica Green, the mother of one of the victims, said her son called her in the middle of the night to tell her he was shot and on his way to the hospital.

"He called us frantic, telling us he had been shot, that it hurts, it hurts and that he loves us and wants us to know," Green told NBC 6. "My husband is like 'no stay with us, stay with us.' We hop in the car and we're talking to him to keep him alert."

People were standing outside the building when three shooters drove up in a white Nissan Pathfinder and began shooting into the crowd with assault rifles and handguns.

"This was a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act, " said Ramirez shortly after the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This marks the second mass shooting in South Florida on Memorial Day weekend. A gunman opened fire in Wynwood late Friday, killing one person and injuring six others.

Anyone with information in either case is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.