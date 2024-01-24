WATCH LIVE: Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava delivers State of the County address

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is set to deliver her 2024 State of the County address Wednesday night.

The address was scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and can be watched in the player above.

Levine Cava will summarize her accomplishments in her first three years in office and outline her vision for economic growth in the county.

Click here for more information.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.