Miami-Dade Mayor Gimenez Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has tested negative for coronavirus, an office spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Gimenez has been in self-isolation since Thursday, when it was learned he may have been in contact with the communications director for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the new coronavirus after traveling to South Florida.

The communications director, Fábio Wajngarten, had traveled with Bolsonaro on a three-day U.S. trip and attended a meeting with President Donald Trump at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. A statement from the president’s communications office on Thursday said Wajngarten's test results came back positive.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Florida Sen. Rick Scott announced Thursday that they would be in self-quarantine after potentially coming in contact with Wajngarten.