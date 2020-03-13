coronavirus

Miami-Dade Mayor Gimenez Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Gimenez had been in self-isolation since Thursday, when it was learned he may have been in contact with the communications director for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the new coronavirus

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has tested negative for coronavirus, an office spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Gimenez has been in self-isolation since Thursday, when it was learned he may have been in contact with the communications director for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the new coronavirus after traveling to South Florida.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

coronavirus 5 hours ago

School Closes After Bay Harbor Island Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

coronavirus 13 hours ago

More Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Broward, Miami-Dade

The communications director, Fábio Wajngarten, had traveled with Bolsonaro on a three-day U.S. trip and attended a meeting with President Donald Trump at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. A statement from the president’s communications office on Thursday said Wajngarten's test results came back positive.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Florida Sen. Rick Scott announced Thursday that they would be in self-quarantine after potentially coming in contact with Wajngarten.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaMiami-DadeCOVID-19
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us