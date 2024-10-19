Taylor Swift

Miami-Dade mayor proclaims October 18 as ‘Taylor Swift Day'  

According to StubHub, Miami is the best-selling stop of the Eras Tour this year.

South Florida Swifties are gonna love this.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava proclaimed Oct. 18 as Taylor Swift Day on Friday, to honor the pop star and highlight her three-night stop at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The tour is expected to bring revenue to the tourism industry locally.

The sold-out shows are the final leg of Swift's worldwide tour in the United States. According to StubHub, Miami is the best-selling stop of the Eras Tour this year.

The first night of her highly anticipated tour wrapped up Friday after three hours of some of her best hits.

The fun continues on Saturday and Sunday.

