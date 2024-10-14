Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is coming to Miami. Here's everything you need to know

Swifties, get your friendship bracelets ready because Taylor Swift's massively successful "Eras Tour" is coming to Miami!

The final leg of Swift’s tour begins with a three night run at Hard Rock Stadium from Friday, Oct. 18 to Sunday, Oct. 20.

The tour has been sold out for more than a year, ever since tickets went on sale via Ticketmaster.

In fact, recently NBC6 Responds helped several people who saw their tickets vanish from her Ticketmaster account. Responds units across the country received similar complaints from viewers in recent weeks.

So if you were one of the lucky enough to score some tickets, here is everything you need to know before heading to Hard Rock Stadium.

Parking for the Eras Tour

If you are planning to park at Hard Rock Stadium, a prepaid parking pass is required.

Parking passes may only be purchased by ticket holders for the date that matches their concert ticket and cannot be purchased on site. You have to buy them in advance.

Only fans with a parking pass and a valid concert ticket may tailgate in stadium parking lots on the date of their concert ticket and there will not be any listening areas outside the stadium for people without tickets.

Police and stadium security will be patrolling the parking lots.

For fans taking advantage of the Park & Ride buses, you are required to scan your concert ticket prior to boarding.

To purchase parking passes at Hard Rock Stadium, click here.

What can I bring into Hard Rock Stadium for the Eras Tour?

Hard Rock Stadium’s clear bag policy will also be in effect at the Eras Tour.

Fans attending are allowed to bring clear plastic bags that do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or small bags that do not exceed 4.5 by 6.5 inches.

You are not allowed to bring bags or purses that exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or non-clear bags that exceed 4.5 by 6.5 inches.

The following items will not be permitted inside the stadium:

Aerosol cans such as mace, pepper spray or sunscreen

Alcohol

Any animal except for a service animal or service animal in training

Flagpoles

Cigarettes or e-cigarrettes

Computers or tablets larger than 12 inches by 2 inches by 12 inches

Fireworks, flares, explosives, ammunition or other incendiary devices

Glass bottles, cans, coolers of any kind, thermoses or ice chests

Purses or bags that exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches

Seat cushions of any size except those for medical needs

Video cameras, monopods, tripods, audio recording devices and professional cameras

Selfie sticks

Umbrellas

Strollers

Laser pointers

Can I still buy merch even if I don't have a ticket to the Eras Tour?

The short answer? Yes.

There will be no merchandise stores located in the stadium’s parking lots or surrounding areas, so if you want to buy some T-Swift merch it will only be located inside stadium gates

Two days before the first concert day, the Taylor Swift Merchandise Store will be open to the public and no ticket is required for entry.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, and Thursday, Oct. 17, you just have to enter through Parking Gate 2.

On these days there is no charge for parking at the Hard Rock.

If you go on concert days, the store will only be open for ticket holders and be accessible for the date of the ticket.

Tickets are required for entry since the store is inside the stadium.

The store will be open from 4:30 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Oct. 18; Saturday Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20.

At previous stops of the U.S. tour and abroad you could buy anything from hoodies, to sweatshirts, to T-shirts, accessories such as bracelets, water bottles, posters, and music in both cassettes and vinyl.