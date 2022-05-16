Loved Ones Seek Answers as Miami-Dade Police Investigate Transgender Woman's Murder

Miami Dade Police is very tight-lipped about the murder of a transgender woman that happened Saturday and has yet to release details about the case.

Her body was found in a pool of blood at the intersection of NW 32nd Avenue and NW 132nd Terrace in Opa-locka.

While waiting for information and answers, more than 100 people stood at the intersection to remember 50-year-old Nedra Sequence Morris. Those who knew her well called her Sequence.

“We pray, that God speaks to us, we don’t go out with a vengeance, that we know justice will be served," said a cousin to the crowd.

The vigil was held at the same spot Sequence’s body was found. Her family says the body was dumped there from a moving vehicle after she was shot in the head at an unknown location Saturday morning.

“From what I got from this, it was a cruel, cruel, nasty calculating thing to do," said Juanita, Sequence’s aunt.

Miami-Dade Police is investigating and have not confirmed the case details.

“I want to say whoever did this…you hurt the whole LGBTQ community,” said a relative.

Sequence was a transgender woman. Her aunt hopes the murder wasn't a hate crime.

“I pray to God nobody was that ignorant this time and day…she has had some negative aspects from being that,” said Juanita.

Last year, the Human Rights Campaign tracked a record number of violent fatal incidents against transgender people. Especially Black transgender women.

Tatiana Williams, a friend of Sequence, is an advocate and founder of Trans Inclusive. She hopes this vigil and the community keep pressure on the police to catch the killer.

“When these deaths happen and people that are working in the PD or in the community, they don't know how to advocate for us, so a lot of times these cases go cold," said Williams.

Police are looking for a 2017 Jaguar F-PACE that left the scene

Anyone with any information is asked to call Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.