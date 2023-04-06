Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Police Sergeant Among 2 Hospitalized After Crash in Hialeah Gardens

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on W. Okeechobee Road near the Palmetto Expressway

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Miami-Dade Police officer was among two people hospitalized after a crash involving a medical transport van in Hialeah Gardens Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on W. Okeechobee Road near the Palmetto Expressway.

Miami-Dade Police officials said an on-duty sergeant was in their marked police car when there was a collision with the van.

Footage from the scene showed the front end of the police car damaged. The van was nearby on the side of the roadway.

The sergeant was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The van's passenger was also hospitalized in stable condition.

The driver of the van wasn't injured.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyHialeah Gardens
