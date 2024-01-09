Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Public Schools announces locations, dates for immunizations and vaccinations

The sites will be providing the mandatory school-required vaccines for the 2022-2023 school year and for any student that is missing a school-age vaccine

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is partnering with the University of Miami Health System Pediatric Mobile Clinic to offer required immunizations and vaccines at dozens of schools throughout the district in January.

UHealth will also be offering the COVID-19 vaccine including COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to eligible students as well as the flu vaccine.

To be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, children must be at least six months old on the day they are receiving it. They must also have a completed COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form, which will be available at the sites. Walk-ups are welcome, subject to availability.

Below are the vaccination locations, dates and times throughout January that are available to the community.

