Miami-Dade school board votes against recognizing LGBTQ+ History Month for 3rd year in a row

For the third year in a row, the Miami-Dade County school board voted against a proposal to recognize October as LGBTQ+ History Month.

The 5-3 vote on Wednesday came hours after the school board heard a mix of passionate opinions about whether to approve item H-10.

The item read that recognizing and observing LGBTQ+ History Month would still comply with state and federal laws in a way that does not affect curriculum and instruction. It was proposed by board member Lucia Baez Geller, who is also running for Congress. The recognition of the history month would be ceremonial and not impact instructional material.

"This item is solely a symbolic gesture to recognize LGBTQ History Month as we do so many endorsements throughout the year," Baez Geller said earlier Wednesday. "It does not pertain to curriculum."

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Parents, teachers and community members spoke before the school board for hours on Wednesday.

Those for acknowledging LGBTQ+ History Month say it's about fostering an inclusive environment.

"If we truly want to teach children of Miami-Dade County Public Schools to cultivate empathy for others, we need them to understand that means for all people, and that starts by understanding everyone’s history," a supporter said.

Those who argued against it said it's an attempt to indoctrinate students.

"Young children do not need to learn about sexuality and queerness in school," an opponent said. "I want to be the one teaching my child if and when he is ready. We want to keep this out of the schools. Please vote no we will not allow one more inch."

The last time LGBTQ+ History Month was recognized was in 2021. The measure was voted down the previous two years, with the board citing the Parental Rights in Education Law, which restricts classroom discussion on gender identity and sexual orientation.