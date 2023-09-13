Miami-Dade School Board member's son accused of shooting officer hopes to get a bond

The son of a Miami-Dade County School Board member is hoping a judge will grant him bond following his arrest for allegedly opening fire on a police officer.

An Arthur hearing began Wednesday for Steve Gallon IV, who’s facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting at an undercover Miami-Dade Police officer in March.

Gallon and his co-defendant Atiba Moore were near Northwest 43rd Street and Northwest 5th Avenue as police were doing surveillance on Moore regarding a drug investigation. Suddenly, the undercover officer crashed into Gallon and Moore, and that's when Gallon allegedly got out of the vehicle and shot the detective in the head.

Miami-Dade Corrections Steve Gallon IV and Atiba Moore

“A surveillance was being conducted on March 8 in the early morning hours due to the fact that there was information given there was going to be a narcotics transaction made by Atiba Moore,” said Daniel Aiken, a Miami- Dade Police officer investigating the shooting.

Moore and Gallon now face charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

At Wednesday's hearing, Gallon’s attorney, Roderick Vereen, argued police were chasing the defendants with no lights, in a high crime neighborhood, with no insignia.

“Because based on your own operating procedures, unmarked units that do not have lights, sirens or any sign of emergency equipment cannot pursue another vehicle - True?" Vereen asked Aiken.

“Without the assistance of a marked vehicle, correct,” Aiken responded.

The Arthur hearing is expected to last a couple of days, especially since the State Attorney’s office filed a motion to try and close the courtroom for the victim’s testimony.

The State is hoping the judge prevents the media and spectators from “capturing and publishing” the victim’s face because he does undercover buys of narcotics.