Miami-Dade Schools considering contentious LGBTQ support resolution

Declaring an LGBTQ history month used to be routine at the Miami-Dade County School Board. Not anymore.

“We have to uphold state law, and it’s very clear what that law is,” said board member Monica Colluci at Wednesday night’s committee meeting.

“This item, it does not run afoul of the Parental Rights in Education law,” responded board member Lucia Baez-Geller, who brought up the item.

“Every year since I’ve been on the board I’ve been bringing an LGBTQ history item, which is supposed to be ceremonial, symbolic, and unfortunately, there’s a lot of culture war rhetoric being attached to it that’s giving a lot of misinformation,” Baez-Geller said in an interview.

Baez-Geller has announced she will not seek reelection but will serve out her term. A former high school teacher, she says she’s tired of fighting culture war issues at this level and might run for higher office.

“I would absolutely take an opportunity to continue to fight on a legislative level,” Baez-Geller said.

But first, she’s taking up this issue with her colleagues on the board, several of whom will not support the resolution.

“Matters of gender identity and sexual orientation are family issues and are parental rights, everyone has the right to introduce these topics to their child when they feel necessary,” Colluci said.

“Our students are out there and they’re visible, and we can’t put ‘em back in the shadows, unfortunately, like some people would like to,” responded Baez-Geller.

In the same meeting, board member Mary Blanco agreed with board member Roberto Alonso’s contention that passing an item supporting the LGBTQ community would confuse teachers.

“I agree wholeheartedly that I think it’s a mixed message to our teachers,” Blanco said.

“No teacher would be confused because no teacher will be getting instructional materials,” Baez-Geller said, explaining that teachers would not be required to say or do anything.

She said her item is written specifically to have no conflict with the Parental Rights in Education law, having no classroom component whatsoever. The Broward County School Board passed a similar resolution a couple of weeks ago. Miami-Dade’s School Board will vote on it at next week’s meeting.

“We do have LGBTQ students in our classrooms and they deserve to be honored and recognized and their history should also be honored, just like we recognize all the histories of people from all backgrounds and especially here in Miami, where we have such a rich cultural diversity,” Baez-Geller said.