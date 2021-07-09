Surfside condo collapse

Miami-Dade State Attorney Warns of Surfside Charity Scams

State attorney asking people to report possible phony charities

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office is warning people about charity scams that are taking advantage of those trying to help the victims of the Surfside condominium collapse.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said anyone receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be a charity that's assisting the victims of the Champlain Towers South collapse should do their homework.

"Unfortunately, even in these most devastating moments, there are some individuals who may see the kindness and generosity of our community as a potential source of easy cash by running a charitable scam," Fernandez Rundle said in a statement Friday.

Fernandez Rundle recommends researching a charity's legitimacy with organizations like Charity Navigator, Charity Watch or GuideStar before giving your credit card number or writing a check.

The state attorney's office also has a hotline to report possible charity scams, at 305-547-3300, or by emailing hotline@miamisao.com.

"With the help of our community, we can work together to make sure that everyone’s goodwill is delivered to the families affected by this tragedy," Fernandez Rundle said.

