Education

Miami-Dade teachers say raises are at risk due to district's charter school debt

School board members insist teachers will get their fair share.

By Steve Litz

NBC Universal, Inc.

Teachers in Miami-Dade County are preparing for a financial hit because of millions of dollars owed to charter schools – and educators say they never saw it coming.

“They should give us the raises we deserve and they should treat us properly,” said Karla Hernandez-Mats, president of United Teachers of Dade.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Her recent letter to teachers explains the financial crunch.

The district settled with Miami-Dade charter schools, committing to pay them $179 million, funding that school district officials say is owed to charter schools.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Because of the IOU, the union says the school district will do the following:

  • Slash $33 million from funding for student devices
  • $10 million would be cut from IT infrastructure
  • $20 million will be taken from capital improvements
  • $20 million from funds earmarked for teachers’ raises.

Voters passed referendums in 2018 and 2022 specifically for teacher raises.

Local

Abortion 4 hours ago

Lawsuit targets state website advocating against abortion ballot initiative

Crime and Courts 5 hours ago

Man accused of killing wife, hiding body in wooded area sentenced to 55 years

UTD and the district are in the middle of negotiations for salary and benefits for this school year.

Hernandez-Mats says Superintendent Jose Dotres visited the bargaining session Monday and said they have no referendum funds for raises for the current year.

School board member Robert Alonso insists teachers will get their fair share.

“This is not impacting our teachers," he said. "Our teachers and all of our employees are still our priority in making sure that we enhance their salaries, as well as their health benefits."

A statement from the school district administration reiterated that point: “The $179 million payment to Charter Schools will not prevent the District from enhancing teacher salaries. We are currently engaged in the collective bargaining process to address teacher compensation and healthcare benefits across the District.”

This article tagged under:

Education
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us