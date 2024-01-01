Miami Dolphins' playoff scenarios now that they've lost against the Ravens

Now that the race to claim the home-field advantage is over, following the Miami Dolphins huge loss against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the playoff picture is starting to take shape.

The loss not only cost the team the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but it put the ‘Fins’ in a sort of limbo, if you will, as they could end up as the No. 2 seed or the No. 6 seed, depending on the outcome of their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday on NBC.

And it’s precisely that game which we start off with, as it carries the largest implications.

IF MIAMI WINS THE AFC EAST

If Miami wins, and clinches the AFC East Division title, then they would host the Pittsburgh Steelers but only if the Steelers win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18.

If Miami wins, the Steelers fail to beat the Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans, and the Indianapolis Colts don’t tie against the Houston Texans, then Miami would play against the Buffalo Bills at home in the first round of the playoffs.

If the Dolphins win the AFC East, Titans beat Jacksonville and the Ravens beat the Steelers, then Miami will face the Jaguars at home, doesn't matter who wins between the Texans or the Colts.

IF MIAMI LOSE THE AFC EAST

Well, if the ‘Fins’ lose the AFC East to the Buffalo Bills, then the road would significantly get much harder as they would have to travel all the way to Kansas City to face the Chiefs.

With that loss, Buffalo and Miami would end up with the same 11-6 record but Buffalo would win the tiebreaker for having won both games against the 'Fins' in the regular season.

It's pretty simple, win against the Bills and have the potential to host a playoff game (maybe two if Miami wins their first) or lose and go to the tough Arrowhead Stadium and try to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.