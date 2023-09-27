Miami Dolphins' Xavien Howard gifts signed helmet, jersey to high school football player who suffered serious injury

Miami Dolphins Cornerback Xavien Howard had a special gift for a South Florida high school football player who earlier this month suffered a devastating injury on the field.

It was Frederick "Cheeks" Climpson's first JV game for Homestead Senior High School. His sister Asia Climpson said he was very excited for the game and especially excited when he scored his first touchdown.

Family Photo Frederick "Cheeks" Climpson

But the exciting evening took a turn when during the third quarter, Climpson hit helmet-to-helmet with another player and broke his neck and injured his spine.

The 15-year-old sophomore was rushed to the hospital.

After hearing Climpson's story, Howard went to the hospital where the teen is still recovering and surprised him with an autographed helmet, and a signed personalized Dolphins jersey.

More than two weeks later, Climpson's sister says he's getting stronger every day and his recovery is still the same.

"We're just keeping him motivated, letting him know everything is going to be okay, we got him and to keep positive thoughts,” Climpson said.

Hanging on the wall in Climpson’s hospital room is a "get well soon" banner, signed by his peers from school and a helmet signed by his teammates.

Climpson said doctors are working to get her brother stable so he can start rehab. She said it's the support from friends and strangers that'll help her brother overcome the challenging journey ahead.

"We're very grateful and appreciative," Climpson said. “We let him know everything, and how much people are supporting him, donating, sharing and praying."

Climpson started a GofundMe for her brother. You can donate here.