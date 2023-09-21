‘We got him': Community rallies behind Homestead Senior High football player who suffered serious injury

A South Florida high school football player suffered a devastating injury on the football field last week, and now the community is rallying behind him.

It was Frederick "Cheeks" Climpson's first JV game for Homestead Senior High School. His sister Asia Climpson said he was very excited for the game and especially excited when he scored his first touchdown.

It's the moment he had waited for.

"It (football) was his passion, he loved it," Simpson said.

Climpson wouldn't finish last week's game. During the third quarter, he hit helmet-to-helmet with another player. Climpson broke his neck and injured his spine. The 15-year-old sophomore was rushed to the hospital.

More than a week later, his sister says he's getting stronger and his eyes are open. He's not talking now, but they're all talking to him.

"We're just keeping him motivated, letting him know everything is going to be okay, we got him and to keep positive thoughts,” Climpson said.

Hanging on the wall in Climpson’s hospital room is a "get well soon" banner, signed by his peers from school and a helmet signed by his teammates.

Climpson said doctors are working to get her brother stable so he can start rehab. She said it's the support from friends and strangers that'll help her brother overcome the challenging journey ahead.

"We're very grateful and appreciative," Climpson said. “We let him know everything, and how much people are supporting him, donating, sharing and praying."

Climpson started a GofundMe for her brother. You can donate here.