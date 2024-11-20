Miami Jackson football coach accused of watching porn in classroom

A well-known South Florida high school football coach is being investigated after he was reportedly caught watching inappropriate material in a school classroom.

Students at Miami Jackson Senior High School said coach Max Edwards was caught watching sexual content on a school computer while in class.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools haven't confirmed the allegations but released a statement on the matter.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools is disturbed by the allegations made regarding concerning behavior involving an employee at Miami Jackson Senior High School," the statement read. "The individual has been removed from the school site pending the outcome of an investigation. At this time, we cannot provide any further comment."

It's unclear if any criminal charges could be filed.

Before coming to Miami Jackson Senior High, Edwards was the head football coach at Miami Northwestern for years, winning multiple state titles.

Simora Caraballo is in 12th grade at Miami Jackson Senior High and said some students have reason to believe this isn’t the first time this happened.

"It’s claims that there was a video that came out before that but a lot of the team was scared to talk about it because of their season," Caraballo said. "You’re a grown man watching that in a child’s vision, it seemed like he just didn’t have any regards to how we felt, how we would feel if we saw it because it’s like he felt so comfortable."

Parents also expressed surprise at the allegations.

"It’s very disturbing just to think that he’s a coach, he’s around kids and what made him get in that mindset to go watch pornography around kids, you’re at work," one parent said.