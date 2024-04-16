Miami man accused of attacking two men with machete during argument over $80

A Miami man was arrested after police said he allegedly attacked two other men during an argument over $80.

Orestes Romeu, 54, was arrested Monday on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Orestes Romeu

The alleged incident happened at a home in the 2100 block of Northwest 37th Street.

According to an arrest report, one of the victims said he and Romeu got into an argument over $80 he gave Romeu to pay off a debt to someone else.

That victim said Romeu had instead used $40 to buy something at a store, and the victim wanted him to replace it, the report said.

The two started arguing and at one point, Romeu went to his truck and grabbed a machete, the report said.

A second victim said he stepped in front of Romeu to try to break things up when Romeu thrusted the machete at him, leaving him with a red mark on his abdomen but not breaking the skin, the report said.

Romeu then reached over the second victim and cut the first victim on the top of the head with the machete, the report said.

The first victim went inside the home to try to stop the bleeding from the cut to his head, while the second victim wrestled Romeu to the ground and got the machete then called police, the report said.

Police and fire rescue responded, and the first victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Romeu was taken into custody and later booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.