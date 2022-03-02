Miami Man Charged With Shooting at Officers From FBI Task Force, Homestead

A Miami man is facing attempted murder and other charges after he opened fire on two FBI task force officers and a Homestead Police officer as they sat in a car back in January, authorities said.

James Robert Mills Jr., 21, was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on multiple counts of attempted murder, forcible assault and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida said in a news release.

The charges stem from a Jan. 31 shooting in Homestead.

Officials said the three officers were on duty driving an unmarked SUV on Southwest 116th Avenue when one officer noticed a gun pointed at them from an open backseat window of a parked car.

The person holding the gun, Mills, opened fire on the SUV as it drove by, as the three officers tried to evade the gunshots, officials said.

The officers weren't wounded and didn't fire their weapons, officials said. The car where Mills fired the shots from fled the scene, officials said.

Investigators found 24 9mm bullet casings and one projectile at the scene. A criminal complaint said the officers' SUV had two bullet holes in it.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The complaint said Mills may have believed that the SUV the officers were in belonged to a member of a rival gang.

When detectives found Mills at a Miami home, they found a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine in the attic that they believe was used in the shooting, officials said.

A federal judge ordered Mills held without bond pending his trial. Attorney information wasn't available.