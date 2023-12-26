Miami man injured in shooting at Palm Beach shopping plaza, faces burglary and assault charges

A Miami man was injured and now facing charges in Palm Beach County after a Sunday morning shooting at a shopping plaza.

Darryl McLinton, 28, is facing burglary, assault and criminal mischief charges in connection to the incident that took place at Palm Beach Commons plaza.

The PIO with Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office described McLinton as the aggressor leading up to the shooting.

McLinton was reportedly taken to a hospital shortly after the shooting around 4:30 a.m., but was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at 2:04 p.m. Sunday.

He is being held on a $3,500 bond and is facing charges of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, damage to property-criminal mischief and simple assault with intent to do violence.

McLinton appeared in bond court on Monday, where he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

More details surrounding the incident have not been released.