Miami Mayor Announces Stricter Fine Policy for Residents Caught Not Wearing Masks

At a press conference Friday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced that residents caught without wearing a mask would no longer be issued warnings, and would instead be immediately fined.

"The rate of growth (of the coronavirus in South Florida) is flattening a little bit, and that's because of the remedial measures we've put in place," Suarez said.

The new policy will be put in place Monday, Suarez said. Previously, those caught not wearing a mask received a warning on the first instance, a $50 fine on the second, then a $150 fine, then a $500 fine.

Now, a $50 fine will follow the first offense.

Florida added more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases to its tally Friday, pushing the state's total close to 330,000 as the death toll rose by more than a hundred for the fourth day in a row.

The state has seen a large increase in cases in the past several weeks, with more than 83,000 cases confirmed in the last seven days, about 25% of the total count.

Florida also reported 128 deaths Friday, the third-highest one-day jump on record, bringing the death toll to 4,805.

In Miami-Dade County, the state's most populous and the current epicenter of the outbreak, there were 2,442 new coronavirus cases reported Friday, pushing the county's total to 77,867.