Miami Megachurch Prepares to Host Event for President Trump

President Donald Trump will be back in Miami as he will be speaking at an event aimed at a base of voters who have been some of his most vocal supporters during his first term.

Trump will speak at the Jesus International Ministries in West Kendall, where workers are getting the parking lot and the rest of the sprawling campus ready for the President’s arrival and the crowd he’s expected to draw at the 7,000 seat auditorium.

Just a few weeks ago, the President was in Broward at a rally pumping up his supporters. Now, he will be at the mega church that has multiple locations and its own tv channel.

”We know that Florida has ultra-close elections and truly every vote counts, so you need to mine your supporters get as many of them out as possible,” said Barry University’s dr. Sean foreman. “So, the evangelicals are going to be ready made supporters for the republican ticket this time.”

The church’s pastor, Guillermo Maldonado, has been a big backer of Trump and Foreman says the rally is a chance to reach two demographics.

“These aren’t the typical evangelicals out of Iowa, but he’s obviously looking to get the Latino vote as well,” Foreman said.

The outgoing editor of Christianity Today recently wrote that Trump should be removed from office, calling him “profoundly immoral”. The Friday rally, officially titled the “Evangelicals for Trump coalition launch” is a way for Trump to fight back.

“it has prompted the president to have this rally in Miami, and it’s really opened up a greater dialog about what does it mean to be a Christian and support Donald Trump at the same time,” Foreman said.

One watchdog group says the IRS should take a look at what church is doing Friday as they allege the pastor crossed the line when encouraging members to attend a politically rally during a recent sermon.

The pastor wasn’t available to speak with NBC 6, but has stated before that the church is just the site for the rally and it is not the organizer of the event.