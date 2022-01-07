Miami Pair Accused of Kidnapping, Chaining Up, Extorting Man

A South Florida woman and man are accused of setting in motion an extortion plot that sounds straight of Hollywood. Miami Police say the duo lured a man to an apartment, tied him up in chains, and forced him to make an admission of infidelity.

The three days of hell and torture in December started when the victim gave a ride to somebody he knew. According to police, Marie Dorsainvil asked for the ride to her apartment.

Dorsainvil allegedly also asked the victim to come up and see her apartment. The victim said no because he's married — and so is Dorsainvil. The woman replied her husband was in Haiti, and both went up to the apartment.

Soon after the victim sat down on the couch, police say another man, Occius Dorsainvil, showed up with a gun and tied his arms and legs with a cord. The victim was then allegedly forced to crawl on his stomach to the bathroom.

He was ordered to rehearse and record a statement — admitting to cheating with the suspect’s wife. The pair also allegedly told the victim if he went to the bathroom, they would make him eat it. If he didn’t, they threatened to shoot him.

The next day, the suspects added chains to the victim's hands and legs. They allegedly offered their prisoner food but he refused to eat, afraid it would make him go to the bathroom. The couple then demanded $50,000 dollars in cash and his car title.

On day three, the suspects made the victim shower at gunpoint then drive with them in his car to escape. But before the victim was let go, he was forced to drink out of a container that had bleach and Haitian rum. The victim passed out. When he woke up 30 minutes later, he ran for help.

Detectives were able to track down the suspects. They face a range of charges, including kidnapping, attempted murder and extortion. The pair remains in Miami-Dade jail as of Friday night.