Wanted shooter out of Palm Beach County in custody after crash with Miami Police officers

A man wanted in a shooting and a driver were in custody after a crash caused an undercover police vehicle to roll over Wednesday in Miami.

The scene on Northeast 82nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard showed the black sedan on its side in the middle of the road. Several streets were blocked off for the investigation.

Miami Police's Tactical Robbery Unit received an alert that a man wanted in a shooting out of Palm Beach County was driving into their jurisdiction, authorities said.

Officers staged in the area of 79th Street and Biscayne Boulevard and attempted to stop an Audi. The driver didn't stop and ended up crashing into the officers, causing one of the vehicles to roll over. A driver who wasn't involved in the incident was also involved in the crash.

The woman who was driving the Audi was taken into custody, along with the male passenger, who was the suspected shooter, police said.

No serious injuries were reported.