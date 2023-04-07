Miami Police Cruiser ‘Failed to Yield the Right of Way' in Fatal Crash: Report

New details have emerged about a fatal collision involving an unmarked Miami Police cruiser and a box truck that left a delivery driver dead.

The crash report, obtained exclusively by NBC6 from a source, provides a glimpse into the tragic event that took place last Friday at Northwest 25th Avenue and Northwest 28th Street in Allapattah.

According to the report, the unmarked Ford Taurus cruiser was driving southbound on 25th Avenue while the box truck, driven by 64-year-old Angel Morales, was heading east on Northwest 28th Street.

The report states that the cruiser failed to yield the right of way, crashing into the box truck and causing both vehicles to collide with a concrete wall.

“According to the on-scene crash investigation and a witness statement, Vehicle #1 (2014 unmarked police Ford Taurus) was traveling southbound on NW 25 Avenue approaching the intersection of NW 28 Street. Vehicle #2 (2014 Isuzu box truck) was traveling eastbound on NW 28 Street approaching the intersection of NW 25 Avenue,” the report reads. "Vehicle # 1 failed to yield the right of way from the posted stop sign and collided with Vehicle # 2 in the intersection. As a result of the impact, both vehicles were redirected in a southeasterly direction from the intersection. Vehicle # 1 jumped the raised concrete curb and collided into a concrete barrier wall that was surrounding the property located at 2725 NW 25 Avenue where it came to final rest."

The report also states that the officer driving the cruiser was "not distracted" and had "exceeded posted speed."

Morales was pronounced dead on the scene, while the officer driving the cruiser suffered several facial lacerations and the passenger seat officer suffered three broken ribs, a fractured skull, a fractured sternum, and several stitches for a laceration to the forehead.

The Morales family spoke exclusively with NBC6 on Wednesday, expressing their pain and seeking answers about the accident.

"Extremely difficult. Nobody ever wants to see your mother breaking down like that. It was very difficult," said Morales’ stepdaughter, Janet Vega. "We want to know what happened. And nobody is giving answers. We clearly know it was an accident, a tragic accident. And that's all we know. That's all we know."

The Miami Police Department has expressed its condolences to the family and promised a thorough investigation. NBC6 has reached out to the department for an interview.

In a Thursday statement, MPD expressed its condolences to the family, and said a thorough investigation was underway to get to the bottom of what happened.