Miami Police Internal Affairs Recommends Firing Deputy Chief and Wife

Deputy Chief Ronald Papier and Commander Nerly Papier were relieved of duty with pay last month amid an internal investigation

The Miami Police Internal Affairs Division has recommended the firing of the department's deputy chief and his wife amid an investigation into a crash.

Deputy Chief Ronald Papier and Commander Nerly Papier were relieved of duty with pay last month amid an internal investigation.

In a statement released Wednesday, department officials said Papier and his wife were served "reprimand packages with a recommendation for termination related to their involvement in a non-injury vehicular crash and the administrative handling of the crash."

Officials didn't give any other details on the crash.

"Final disposition of this matter is pending, therefore, no further statement will be provided at this time," the department's statement read.

