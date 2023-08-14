Miami Police detective seriously injured after being hit by suspect's car

A Miami Police detective was hospitalized in serious condition Monday after she was struck by a suspect who tried to flee.

The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 2nd Avenue and 13th Street after the detective was flagged down.

Police said she approached an altercation when a suspect suddenly tried to escape and hit her with a car.

The suspect then tried to flee after the crash, police said, but was later caught.

The officer was identified as Marvalyn Lee Chin, a 19-year veteran from the investigative division. She was pinned between two cars and sustained injuries to her upper extremities and legs, said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed a red vehicle with front-end damage.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.