Miami Police Search for Serial Robber in Allapattah

There was a carpenter at Rena Underwood’s house today in Allapattah. He was fixing her front door after an unwanted visitor kicked it in and barged into her home.

“And he said he was looking for money, he said I know you got money, I told him I didn’t have no money,” Underwood said.

Miami Police released security camera video showing the suspect, and they believe the same guy robbed Teresa Riasco a few days later, a few blocks away, as she was walking into her house.

The guy snatched my purse, Riasco said in Spanish, and then he knocked me down the stairs and took off. Riasco is 82, Underwood is 86.

Riasco told us she’s worried and scared that the robber will come back and attack her again.

Meanwhile, Underwood’s grandson is moving in with her. She’s been living by herself.

“Very scary, I mean, just imagine, she’s home alone at her age, anything could’ve happened,” said Tyrone Hollins, Underwood’s grandson.

“And we want to warn the general public, just be very careful, be vigilant to your surroundings, no matter what time of day it is,” said Officer Kiara Delva of the Miami Police Department.

Underwood has an iron fence around her house. It didn’t stop the robber, but she’s not worried.

“Very scary, but I had God, I know my God gonna handle this for me, but I warned to him, God gonna put it on him, he messed with the wrong lady,” Underwood said.