Miami postal worker arrested after confrontation with customer caught on camera

Shantell Ford, a clerk at the post office at 425 Northwest 27th Avenue, was arrested Saturday on a charge of robbery by sudden snatching

By Chris Hush

A chaotic confrontation at a Little Havana post office over the weekend that was caught on camera ended with a U.S. Postal Service worker facing a robbery charge.

Shintell Ford, a clerk at the post office at 425 Northwest 27th Avenue, was arrested Saturday on a charge of robbery by sudden snatching.

According to the alleged victim, Miguel Bravo, it all started when the 39-year-old Ford made racist remarks to another customer.

"The postal worker said to her, 'English, I don’t speak Spanish. If you don’t speak English, out of here,'" Bravo said. "The workers were making derogatory, racist statements such as, 'they don’t speak English,' 'they’re not getting any service today,' and 'oh, they need to go back to their country, they need to get out of here.'"

Bravo said he confronted the worker, pulled out his phone and started recording.

"We’re going to file a formal complaint," Bravo is heard telling the worker in the video.

"I don’t care what you do, sir. I don’t give a f---, two f---s. Now take that to the news, I don’t care," the woman replies.

The female worker is then seen smacking the phone from Bravo's hand.

Bravo said she took his phone to the back and tried to break it, but police were called and arrested Ford.
After her arrest, Ford bonded out of jail. NBC6 went to her home in Miami Gardens Monday and knocked on the door but there was no answer.

Ford's employment status was unknown, and a USPS spokesperson referred NBC6 to Miami Police, saying a statement was not expected to be released.

Bravo said he's wearing a brace on his hand due an an injury he suffered in the encounter.

"To come to the post office and have to send in a mail and be subjected to hate and discrimination, no one deserves that. That could very well happen to my mother," Bravo said.

