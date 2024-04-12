Miami Senior High teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate messages with students

A teacher at Miami Senior High School was arrested on multiple charges after police said he exchanged inappropriate messages with at least two students.

Roger Alaniz, 24, was arrested Thursday on two counts of offenses against students by authority figures and two counts of child abuse with no great bodily harm, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Alaniz had been engaging in inappropriate messages with two female students at the school via social media and direct messages since October 2023.

Miami-Dade Corrections Roger Alaniz

A detectives interviewed the one student who said Alaniz wrote his personal phone number on a paper whe was working on, which she ignored, the report said.

She said he asked her numerous times "Have you added me yet?" and "When are you going to text me?" the report said.

He later approached her with his phone and said "put your number," and she felt pressured so she gave him her number, the report said.

Alaniz and the student started a text exchange that she said was a normal conversation at first, until he sent an inappropriate message.

"I think I might have a crush on you. Is that weird?" the message said, according to the report.

The student said she felt uncomfortable and would purposely arrive late to class or wait for friends to enter class.

She also said she didn't report it "because she didn't want to give him the satisfaction that his comment affected her, however she felt guilty about not reporting it because she could have stopped him from reaching out to other girls," the report said.

The detective interviewed the second student who said Alaniz had also asked for her number and said at first they exchanged messages about school.

Alaniz started to give her advice about personal problems with friends and boys, even asking her how far she'd sexually engaged with a boy, the report said.

After he invited her to go with him to see a movie and drive around town, she started to ignore his messages, and he told her that her grades would be affected, the report said.

She told Alaniz she wanted a different teacher and he told her she wouldn't be able to get out of his class and if she did, he would find her, the report said.

Alaniz was arrested and booked into jail. He appeared in court Friday where he was appointed a public defender and granted a $15,000 bond.