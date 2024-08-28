‘Heartbreaking': Botanic garden in Little Haiti facing critical deadline in fight against development

The beloved Miami Tropical Botanic Garden in Little Haiti is, once again, on the brink of disappearing as developers eye the 3-acre site for luxury condos.

It is the last open greenspace of its size in Little Haiti, as the area meets the same fate as other Miami neighborhoods including Wynwood and the Design District.

The director of the nonprofit botanic garden, Casey Zap, said they were able to buy some time from the initial June deadline by securing an agreement with the owner. But the new deadline to raise $4 million is likely just months away.

“We have this limited timeframe and a limited opportunity for us to do something positive for our community that’s going to be here after we’re gone, and if we don’t do it now, it’s going to be gone forever,” Zap said.

The Miami Tropical Botanic Garden has several trails, hideaways, a massive greenhouse, a large pond with a fountain and a slew of wildlife.

“There’s just nothing else like it… a functioning ecosystem within the urban core,” Zap said. “I mean, it’s paradise. The idea it could become more condos in light of what you see here today, it’s heartbreaking.”

District 5 Commissioner Christine King recently spoke out about green spaces in her district but stopped short of mentioning the botanic garden. In a statement sent to NBC6, she said:

“Green spaces are an integral part of every community, especially in concrete jungles. These pockets of nature are vital for our emotional, physical, and spiritual wellbeing. It is our collective responsibility to ensure generations to come will have green spaces to enjoy. I have championed community vegetable gardens in District 5 including one in Liberty City and one in Overtown. I am intentional in my efforts to preserve and curate green spaces such as the Rev. Edward T. Graham Greenway in Overtown. Naturally, when I heard about the potential of another green space in District 5, I was excited. Although that project did not happen, I am hopeful that we will identify more green spaces for the Little Haiti community. Gardens offer a place for the community to enjoy nature, provide an opportunity to address food insecurities, and create an educational component for our children to learn about nature and how to respect it.”

Zap said the next potential deadline will come in October.

While rumors swirl over developers wanting to fill in the pond to build luxury housing, a specific developer hasn’t been identified.

Zap told NBC6 that the owner of the land is neutral on the issue and is willing to sell the property to the nonprofit if they can come up with the funds.

For more information on the Miami Tropical Botanic Garden and how to help, click here.