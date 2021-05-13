Miami TV Station Crew Attacked in Miami Beach While Filming Story on Crime

A Miami TV station crew were attacked Wednesday night in Miami Beach while, in a twist of irony, covering a story about efforts to curb violence in the city.

The crew from CBS affiliate WFOR-TV were reporting on the city’s decision to move the time of “last call” for alcohol purchases to 2 a.m. when they saw a fight taking place near 5th Street and Ocean Drive.

Members of one group of people attempted to stop the photojournalist from shooting video, at one point knocking his camera down and causing it to black out.

The station’s reporter called police and reported the incident, following the group before two different people later attacked the crew and struck the camera.

Police later detained two people near 7th Street and Ocean Drive and took them into custody, charging both with felony criminal mischief and battery.

Both the reporter and photojournalist are thankfully okay, according to the station's website.