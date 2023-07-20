Miami woman arrested in ‘horrific' fatal stabbing of puppy: Police

A 19-year-old Miami woman is facing charges in the "horrific" stabbing death of a puppy, police said.

Yadelin Marin was arrested Wednesday on charges including animal cruelty with intent to injure and battery, an arrest report said.

The alleged incident happened July 12 at a home on Northwest 82nd Street in El Portal.

Miami-Dade Corrections Yadelin Marin

According to an arrest report, Marin brutally stabbed the puppy inside the home's bathroom in what was described as a "horrific scene."

Marin was found sitting in the tub near the puppy's body, the report said.

Gina Lenza, who rents a room at the home where the incident happened, said Marin had been staying there off and on and one day showed up with the puppy, Kory.

"She came with a friend, she came to hang out, and she brought a puppy one day, out of nowhere," Lenza said.

Lenza said the night of the incident, she received a chilling text message about Kory's killing.

"My friend text me, 'she stabbed her, she stabbed her' and I get here and she’s perfectly normal like nothing happened," Lenza said. "The girl was in the bathroom acting like nothing happened, she just got out of the shower, 'cause she was sitting in the tub full of blood with the knife that she killed the dog with."

Marin was later arrested, and when she was taken into custody, she spit in an officer's face, the arrest report said.

During a bond court appearance, Marin was appointed a public defender and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

"She's sick, she has issues. She really needs to be put away for a long time, I’m serious," Lenza said.