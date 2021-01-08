Miami's Mayor Working to Bring More Tech Jobs to the City

Mayor Francis Suarez announced Friday that 17 financial and tech firms have already agreed to relocate to Miami, bringing thousands of jobs to the city.

Suarez said it all started from a tweet he sent in December.

When a Twitter user posted "ok guys hear me out, what if we move silicon valley to miami" Suarez replied "How can I help?"

How can I help? https://t.co/hIC1k8ka1i — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) December 5, 2020

Suarez said the response was overwhelming and has started a movement.

The mayor knows people love Miami for its weather, beaches and diversity, but he wants to make sure the diverse population, pointing out African-Americans and Hispanics, have good, high-paying jobs without leaving the city.

"People are fleeing governments and places where they are not wanted, or feel that they are not wanted, or whether they’re being taxed to death and we’re doing the opposite here," Suarez said. "We are welcoming here, we’re not going to text them to death and we’re going to make sure that they have an opportunity to thrive and create an ecosystem that's going to serve our community and make for a better city of Miami."

Suarez added that so many people have discovered during this pandemic that they can work where they want to work, not where they have to work.

So, he said he’s taking advantage of that, working to prepare Miami for the future and create a generation of leaders.