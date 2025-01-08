Miramar

Miramar Fire Rescue civilian employee arrested, accused of soliciting a minor

Julio Roman, 56, was arrested Wednesday on unknown charges

By Marissa Bagg

A civilian employee with Miramar Fire Rescue has been arrested and booked into jail after he was accused of soliciting a minor.

Julio Roman, 56, was arrested Wednesday on charges that also include transmission of materials harmful to a minor.

Roman is a civilian employee with the department who works as a logistics technician.

Julio Roman
Broward Sheriff's Office
Julio Roman

The arrest was made by the Broward Sheriff's Office in coordination with Miramar Police.

Officials with the police department said he's facing three or four charges but were being tight-lipped about the specific allegations.

He's accused of engaging in lewd communications including exchanging explicit photos with someone believed to be a minor, officials said.

Miramar Fire Rescue officials said Roman, who has worked for them for around 10 years, was placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of his case.

"The Miramar Fire Rescue Department takes these allegations seriously and we are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and transparency. We will be fully cooperating with all applicable agencies," the department said in a statement.

