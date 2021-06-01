Miramar Man Shot Into Neighbor's Apartment, Fired on Responding Officers: Police

A Miramar man was taken into custody after police said he fired multiple rounds into a neighbor's apartment then shot at officers who responded to the scene Tuesday morning.

Shaheem Smith, 24, was arrested on multiple attempted murder and aggravated assault with a firearm charges, Miramar Police officials said.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to multiple shots fired calls around 7:30 a.m. near the New Park Towers apartments in the 8100 block of Southwest 21st Court.

Multiple gunshots were fired at the officers, including one who heard a bullet whizz past her and hit an object behind her, the report said.

Officers from several agencies including Miramar Police, Pembroke Pines Police, a Broward Sheriff's Office helicopter and a SWAT team responded to the scene and began to evacuate nearby apartments.

Smith, who had been shooting from his apartment and from his balcony, was eventually taken into custody, the report said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The report said Smith had fired at least 19 rounds into his neighbor's apartment, and the woman who lived there said she and her juvenile son hid in a closet as the rounds came through the wall.

Multiple vehicles that were parked nearby were also shot, as well as other apartments, the report said.

Police said that although there was extensive damage, no one was injured.

When officers searched Smith's apartment, they found numerous spent shell casings and a semi-automatic rifle, the report said.

Smith was booked into jail where he was being held without bond Tuesday evening, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.