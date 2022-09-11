Missing 5-Year-Old Boy with Autism Found Dead in Palm Beach County

A 5-year-old boy with autism has been found dead near Royal Palm Beach according to a report from WPTV.

Dahud Jolicoeur was reported missing on Friday around 5 p.m. according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies searched the area and nearby bodies of water and his body was found several hours later, according to WPTV's report.

Jolicoeur was found dead in a waterway about a block away from his home on Wood Glen Circle, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Saturday night.

Barbera said Jolicoeur had autism, was non-verbal, and couldn't swim.

An investigation into what happened is underway.