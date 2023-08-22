Missing child alert cancelled after 4-year-old Miami girl last seen in December found safe

A Florida missing child alert issued for a 4-year-old Miami girl who hadn't been seen in months was cancelled Wednesday after authorities said she was found safe.

Miami Police officials had said Tuesday that it was possible Carolina Rodriguez Vizcarra may have been with her mother and was said to be in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

But police said Wednesday that Vizcarra was in Mexico in good health, and has been with her maternal grandmother and grandfather since December.

Police said they saw her on Facebook Live, and released a new photo of her.

Vizcarra was 3 years old when she was last seen on Dec. 28, 2022, in the area of the 200 block of Northwest 15th Street, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Carolina Rodriguez Vizcarra, a white-Hisp. fem. 4 y/o, 3' 1", 27 lbs. brn hair and eyes, last seen NW 15th Street in Miami. May be with Carolina Vizcarra Olvera. May be in danger. Call MPD 305-579-6111 or 911. pic.twitter.com/voi2Gm4oQe — FDLE (@fdlepio) August 22, 2023

Detectives said the Department of Children and Families had not had contact with the child's mother since then.

According to officials, the girl was thought to be with a woman, possibly her mother, also named Carolina Vizcarra, who was charged back in 2021 with child abandonment.

Police said at the time that she had walked into Mercy Hospital and left her daughter there with somebody without returning.

UPDATE: Detectives have successfully located the mother & have since made an arrest in this case. https://t.co/mLhl8oMPb9 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 13, 2021

In court, the mother told a judge she was homeless and did not want her daughter living on the streets. The child was taken into DCF custody after her grandmother came forward.

Despite the child's disappearance occurring in December, on Tuesday Miami Police and FDLE issued a missing child alert.

According to Miami Police, DCF contacted the department last month about a court order. The department learned this month, however, that the girl's mother was in violation of a criminal Florida statute-interference with custody.

The mother had temporary custody of the girl in December when it's believed they traveled to Mexico, police said.