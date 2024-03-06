Police ID men killed in Model City shooting, urge public for more information

Authorities have identified the two men who were shot and killed in a Miami neighborhood on Wednesday and are seeking more information in the case.

Mackenson Paul Jr. and Rasaad Sawyer died after the shooting at around 2 p.m. in the area of Northwest 55th Street and Northwest 10th Avenue in Model City.

#DoubleHomicide #MackensonPaulJr #RasaadSaywer - Please share. If you have any information about this case, please call our operators at 305 471-8477 or text crimestoppers305 to 738477. We do not take tips on our social media. pic.twitter.com/bKKqYTsdLv — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) March 6, 2024

Officers found one person dead at the scene. Two other gunshot victims drove themselves to a nearby police station, officials said. One of those victims later died at the hospital, and the third was in stable condition.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Miami Police said they did not have a description of the shooter or the shooter's car.

"This happened in broad daylight in the middle of the afternoon," Miami Police Captain Freddie Cruz said. "This is a moment when we’re asking the community please, if you saw something, if you know something, come forward, help us."

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $9,500 for information. Tipsters can contact 305-471-8477 or text crimestoppers305 to 738477.