More Events, Demonstrations Planned in South Florida in Support of Cuban Protesters

More rallies and events were taking place in South Florida Wednesday as local leaders and demonstrators continued to show their support for the protesters in Cuba.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, city commissioners and Cuban American musician Willy Chirino had scheduled a Wednesday afternoon news conference to voice their support for the Cubans, who had taken to the streets in the Communist nation Sunday to protest their government.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Suarez, who is also Cuban American, has been calling for U.S. intervention in Cuba.

Later Wednesday, the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance and other groups were planning on holding a rally on Southwest 8th Street outside Cafe Versailles in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

Miami Police said Southwest 8th Street between Southwest 32nd Avenue and 37th Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic.

Around the same time as the rally, State Sen. Annette Taddeo, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz are hosting a Cuba roundtable with Cuban American leaders and activists.

On Tuesday, local demonstrators marched onto the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade, shutting down a stretch of the roadway.