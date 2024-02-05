More strong storms expected in South Florida Monday with heavy rain, damaging winds. See live radar here

Strong storms are expected to move through the area throughout the morning and midday Monday.

We’ve been calm to start the day, but it will become a lot more active as storms approach from the west.

There could be frequent lightning and damaging wind, but there is also a threat for small hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

2/5 4AM: Another active day of weather in South Florida with strong to severe thunderstorms possible. The general timing for showers and thunderstorms is from this morning through this afternoon. Stay tuned for updates, and remember to have a way to receive warnings! #flwx pic.twitter.com/BtM0v4kpbw — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 5, 2024

By this afternoon, there will be improving conditions.

An isolated shower could still be around, but the severe weather threats diminish.

Tonight, cooler and breezy conditions take over as lows fall into the mid-50s.

A wind advisory is in place for Tuesday with sustained wind between 20 and 30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

Temperatures remain below average every day this week with highs in the low to mid-70s.

We begin warming up each day under a calm and dry stretch into the weekend. Highs this weekend approach more seasonable conditions in the upper 70s near 80 degrees.