More Than 1,200 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Florida, as State Death Toll Reaches 2,144

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 1,200 Thursday, as the state reported 48 new virus-related deaths.

With 1,204 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 48,675, according to figures released Thursday by the Florida Department of Health.

With 48 new deaths related to the virus confirmed, the state's total rose to 2,144.

Miami-Dade's case total rose to 16,367, about 34 percent of the state's total. Broward County had 6,514 COVID-19 cases.

Palm Beach County had 4,968 cases, while Monroe County had 100 cases.

With the new reported deaths, Miami-Dade's total rose to 602, while Broward had 286 deaths. Palm Beach County had 308 virus-related deaths, while Monroe County remained at 3.

Statewide, more than 815,500 have been tested for COVID-19, while over 8,900 people have been hospitalized for coronavirus in the state to-date.

Meanwhile, cities in Miami-Dade that were waiting a little longer than the county to begin phase one of reopening started to let some businesses open their doors Wednesday for the first time since March.

Retail shops, offices, personal grooming businesses and certain parks reopened as part of a coordinated effort in Miami, Miami Beach, Miami Gardens and Hialeah.

Restaurants were staying closed in the cities for at least another week.