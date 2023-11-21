Firefighters find baby dead, mother fatally stabbed in Daytona Beach apartment fire

A mother and her baby have died after a fire broke out at an apartment in Daytona Beach early Tuesday morning.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department said crews battled the blaze at an apartment in the 1200 block of Beville Road around midnight and found one adult and three children in the home.

DBFD fought a structure fire at 1200 Beville at 12am. Heavy smoke upon arrival. Found 3 children and 1 adult in the apartment. The infant was in cardiac arrest the adult was deceased. State Fire Marshall was called to investigate. — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) November 21, 2023

According to NBC6 affiliate WESH, the mother was killed and a 1-year-old baby died after suffering cardiac arrest. The two other children survived.

WESH also reported that investigators said there were two points of origin for the fire and it is being investigated as a homicide.

"The next of kin has yet to be identified, so I can't give you any specifics as far as names," Chief Jakari Young said. "This is a horrific incident; we are two days out from a holiday that centers around family."

Young added that after the medical examiner arrived, they were able to determine that the mother had been stabbed multiple times.

The State Fire Marshall has been called to investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.