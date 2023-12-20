Mother gunned down in front of 2 young kids in Miramar domestic shooting: Police

A suspect is in custody after a mother was gunned down in a Miramar neighborhood early Wednesday in what police say was a domestic shooting

The incident was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the 7500 block of Plantation Boulevard.

Miramar Police confirmed the woman was found shot near a car outside her home and taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police said there were two children under the age of 5 with the woman at the time of the shooting but neither were injured.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Footage showed multiple officers with guns drawn and a SWAT team responding to the neighborhood while a perimeter was set up.

Officials confirmed a man who was found hiding in some bushes in the neighborhood was taken into custody.

That man is the father of at least one of the children, officials said.

Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.