Mother struck and killed by truck while pushing stroller in Miami, son hospitalized

A mother who was pushing her son in a stroller was struck and killed by a truck in Miami while the child was rushed to the hospital Wednesday, officials said.

The incident happened in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 22nd Street in Edgewater. Footage from the scene showed the damaged stroller laying on the roadway next to the truck.

Miami Police officials said the woman, 33-year-old Jaklin Anna Sabag, was struck and became pinned under the truck. Sabag was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Her 8-month-old son who she was pushing in the stroller was alert and crying when he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, officials said. Doctors checked him out and confirmed he wasn't injured.

Police said the driver had been stopped in traffic when Sabag walked in front of the truck. When it was the truck's turn to go, the driver didn't see Sabag, who wasn't in a crosswalk, officials said.

Officials said surveillance video confirmed the driver's story, and as of now he won’t be facing charges.

"The victim in this case was crossing in front of the truck, not at the pedestrian crosswalk," Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega said. "The truck obviously didn’t see that she was in front of him and he proceeded to move forward as she was still in front of the truck, unfortunately he ran over her and she is deceased on the scene."

The incident led to road closures in the area.

UPDATE: Road closures are NE 19 to 23 Streets on Biscayne Boulevard. MV https://t.co/98ywxDKuaj — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 14, 2024

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.