Multiple Cars Damaged in Miami Tesla Dealership Fire Caught on Camera

Multiple cars were damaged in a fire at a Miami Tesla dealership that was caught on camera.

The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the lot at 3851 Bird Road.

Witness Maribel Abreu captured the flames on her phone.

"I saw the smoke through the sliding glass door. And when I opened the door I could smell it," Abreu said. “The flames got pretty high and then I was scared because my dogs were in my house and my house is like right next door."

Fire erupts on Coral Gables Tesla dealership lot. Manager says no one hurt @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/wt2Ag2IQJE — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) May 23, 2022

Abreu called 911 and firefighters responded to put out the blaze. But firefighters later returned around 2 a.m. Monday to put out hot spots.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said three cars were damaged. The manager of the dealership said no one was injured.

It's unclear how the fire started but investigators said they don't suspect foul play.