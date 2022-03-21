Multiple Homes and Cars Hit by Gunfire in NE Miami-Dade

Police are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting Monday in northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene near Northeast 108th Street and 9th Avenue after reports of shots being fired in the area.

MDPD said three homes and several vehicles in the area were struck by gunfire, but no people were struck.

Officials have determined it was a drive-by shooting, but did not release details on the shooters involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

