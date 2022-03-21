Miami-Dade

Multiple Homes and Cars Hit by Gunfire in NE Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene near Northeast 108th Street and 9th Avenue after reports of shots being fired in the area

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting Monday in northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene near Northeast 108th Street and 9th Avenue after reports of shots being fired in the area.

MDPD said three homes and several vehicles in the area were struck by gunfire, but no people were struck.

Officials have determined it was a drive-by shooting, but did not release details on the shooters involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Miami Beach 5 hours ago

5 People Hospitalized After Separate Spring Break Shootings on Miami Beach

Hollywood Police 10 hours ago

Hollywood Police Remember Fallen Colleagues at Home, Embark on Statewide Mission

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami-Dade Police Departmentdrive-by shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us